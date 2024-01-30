PHOENIX– The 12th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest is set to return to the East Valley this weekend.

The celebration of Mardi Gras and Cajun culture will take place at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, located near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, on Saturday from 2-9 p.m.

Here’s what to expect at the Southwest Cajun Fest

The Bourbon Street experience is said to be immersed with bead-throwing, stilt walkers and costumed street performers.

Guests can also experience a new prohibition-era themed hidden speakeasy during the festivities.

The festival will also include a three-hour performance by The Killer Dueling Pianos.

Culinary delights will feature authentic Cajun cuisine from vendors such as Bros Seafood and Jazzy Z’s, along with Mardi Gras treats such as king cake and spiced seafood boils.

Entertainment for all ages includes up-close encounters with live alligators, exotic birds and reptiles at the petting zoo, as well as activities including inflatables, face painting and yard games for families.

Adults can enjoy a variety of cocktails such as fruity rum hurricanes and daiquiris, while also encountering on-site tarot card readings and psychic-led seances courtesy of The Psychic of AZ.

Ticket information for the Southwest Cajun Fest

The Southwest Cajun Fest general admission tickets are available at $18, excluding food and beverages, while children 12 and under can attend for free. Ticket prices will increase as the event date approaches. Enjoy the convenience of free parking, with ample slots and lots scattered throughout downtown Chandler. The event encourages guests to purchase your tickets through the event’s official ticketing page.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.