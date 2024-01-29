Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Money launderer who scammed Arizona victim out of $5 million sentenced

Jan 29, 2024

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — A 60-year-old woman was sentenced in Maryland after scamming numerous people, including one Arizona victim, out of money, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Wednesday.

The woman, Flavia Annang, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on Mar. 9, 2023 and earlier this month was sentenced to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution.

“Annang laundered money for scammers who lured victims into various online frauds,” the release said. “In some instances, the victims believed they were sending money to support an online romantic partner who falsely stated they needed to pay taxes and fees to release an inheritance or gold bars.”

Among the victims was an Arizonan who paid over $1 million to Annang and her co-conspirator Whitney Adams’ accounts with more money funneled into other accounts, totaling nearly $5 million.

The release explained that Annang and Adams kept a fee for themselves from the fraudulent money before transferring the rest to Ghana. There, phony businesses with business bank accounts hid the fraud funds.

In total, the FBI traced over $4 million sent by over 100 victims through Annang’s and associated accounts.

Adams pled guilty to the same charge with the same 48-month prison sentence on Jan. 3.

