PHOENIX — The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a rash of dinnertime burglaries in a pair of neighborhoods over the past couple of months.

A total of 21 robberies have been reported since November, with suspects breaking into residences in the early evening hours when homeowners typically aren’t there, according to police.

Eighteen of the robberies have occurred in a neighborhood between Cactus and Cave Creek roads west of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. The other three robberies happened in a nearby neighborhood.

Scottsdale Police said the type of crime has been happening across the nation over the past several years.

“The Scottsdale Police Department is putting additional police resources in place,” the department said in a press release. “Using data from our Crime Analysis Unit, we are directing our efforts to the neighborhoods most affected by this trend.”

What are Scottsdale’s dinner time thieves stealing from homes?

Small, high-priced items, such as jewelry and purses, are the targets of the thefts, according to police.

Scottsdale Police suggests locking doors, setting alarms and installing motion-sensing lights and cameras.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the department at 480-312-5000 to report suspicious activity.

