PHOENIX — A woman died after a pickup truck allegedly ran a red light and hit a car in south Chandler on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Willis and Alma School roads around 10 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said.

A passenger in the car, 69-year-old Lila Barton of Sun Lakes, was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

The truck driver was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators believe the truck was heading north on Alma School Road when it went through a red light and hit the car, which was heading east on Willis Road.

Police said speed and impairment don’t appear to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

