Interstate 10 to be closed for tunnel maintenance this weekend in Phoenix

Jan 26, 2024, 4:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Those driving in and out of Phoenix this weekend should watch out for tunnel closures.

Overnight shutdowns of the Interstate 10 in the downtown region will be closed for regularly scheduled cleaning and maintenance work on different days.

Eastbound lanes on the I-10 will be closed between the Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The westbound I-10 lanes will be closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Aside from these two tunnel closures, there aren’t many freeway shutdowns in the Phoenix area this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Officials said the southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 near the Broadway Curve will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction.

ADOT sent KTAR News 92.3 FM this weekend travel advisory map to help drivers understand what closures are in store.

(Arizona Department of Transportation Image)

