ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man gets life sentence for killing US marshal, officials say

Jan 23, 2024, 5:00 PM

A federal judge sentenced a Tucson man to life in prison Monday for second-degree murder, officials...

(Pixabay Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona man to life in prison Monday for second-degree murder in the death of a U.S. marshal, officials announced.

Ryan Schlesinger, 31, will also face two consecutive sentences, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

One of those is an extra 20-year sentence for attempted murder, the office’s Tuesday announcement said.

In addition to that, Schlesinger is also sentenced to 50 years for discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent offence, officials said.

When did he commit second-degree murder?

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Schlesinger’s sentence was for a crime he committed on Nov. 29, 2018.

At the time, deputies with the U.S. Marshals’ Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force tried to serve Schlesinger a felony arrest warrant.

Schlesinger had been in a yearlong dispute with the Tucson Police Department. He stalked one of the sergeants, which triggered the warrant, officials said.

One of the deputies serving the warrant was 41-year-old Chase White.

Schlesinger refused to exit his home, donned body armor and opened fire on the deputies outside his window, officials said.

He fatally shot White twice in the upper torso, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

First Tucson marshal killed in the line of duty in over 50 years

White left behind his wife and four children, officials said. He was also a lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Schlesinger’s murderous act made White the first deputy U.S. marshal killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years, officials said.

The FBI conducted the investigation in this case, while attorneys Sarah Houston and Jane Westby handled the prosecution.

The special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix field office, Akil Davis, was proud of his office’s efforts to hold Schlesinger accountable.

“This sentencing finalized the FBI’s efforts to hold Ryan Schlesinger accountable for his senseless act of violence,” Davis said in a statement. “The FBI will not waiver in its pursuit of justice no matter how long it takes.”

