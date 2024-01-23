Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s the latest on weather system that brought widespread rain to metro Phoenix

Jan 23, 2024, 9:15 AM | Updated: 11:30 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Rain and fog blanketed metro Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2024. (Phoenix Parks Photo) Rain and fog blanketed metro Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2024. (Phoenix Parks Photo) Rain and fog blanketed metro Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2024. (Phoenix Parks Photo) Metro Phoenix commuters dealt with wet roads Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

PHOENIX — A slow-moving weather system delivered steady, widespread rainfall across metro Phoenix overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The storm weakened by late Tuesday morning, but light showers and isolated thunderstorms remained a possibility.

“There might be some hit-and-miss downpours through the remainder of the morning through the afternoon and evening hours, but after that we should be drying up here in Phoenix,” Ryan Worley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told KTAR News 92.3 FM early on the Valley’s third consecutive rainy day.

“There might be a few very light showers further east, mostly over the higher terrain areas, but we should be drying out for the most part here by tomorrow.”

What’s in the Phoenix forecast for the rest of the week?

Drivers should be prepared for patches of fog Wednesday morning, with the forecast calling for partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-60s as the day progresses.

The short-term forecast includes a slight chance for more showers during the day Thursday, followed by a warming trend.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the 60s for the remainder of this week, and then climb into the 70s over the weekend and into early next week.

What parts of the Valley got the most rain?

Rain fell pretty much everywhere across the Phoenix area Monday night and Tuesday morning, but totals varied depending on location.

RELATED STORIES

“The southeast Valley were the big winners with the rainfall,” Worley said.

As of around 11 a.m. Tuesday, most of gauges in central and eastern Phoenix and the East Valley had registered between half an inch and an inch of precipitation since the storm hit Monday night.

Totals ranged mostly from 0.2 to 0.4 inches in the West Valley.

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix this month?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, received 0.26 inches between around 6 p.m. and midnight Monday and added another 0.16 inches by 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s rainfall pushed Phoenix’s total for the month to 0.32 inches, about half of the normal amount through the first 22 days of January.

“This is very beneficial for us,” Worley said. “There were very minimal impacts with the system, but … just a nice steady and beneficial rainfall for a good portion of the state.”

It also rained on Sunday, with 0.03 inches measured at Sky Harbor. Prior to that, Phoenix had seen only 0.03 inches in January.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

