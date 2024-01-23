PHOENIX — A skier died Monday after striking a tree at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a severely injured skier at the resort around 11 a.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, the patient was in a first aid station receiving medical attention. The skier, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location.

Deputies said the incident happened on the Upper Ridge run, which has a black diamond rating that indicates difficult terrain for advanced skiers.

Authorities believe the skier had ventured just beyond the boundary line, striking the tree.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were available.

