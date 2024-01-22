Close
Supervisors sorting through 8 candidates who applied for Maricopa County sheriff vacancy

Jan 22, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm

Shield log of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on the front of a lectern....

Eight candidates have applied to be Maricopa County's interim sheriff. (Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Although the job of Maricopa County interim sheriff must be filled by a Democrat, at least half of the candidates have Republican backgrounds.

Eight applicants submitted their resumes and letters of interest for the opening by Friday’s deadline.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will conduct interviews after staff evaluates the applications. There is no timeline for how long the process will take, a county spokesperson told KTAR News on Monday.

Voters will select the next permanent Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office leader to a four-year term in November.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner, one of the interim applicants, has been serving as acting sheriff, as prescribed by state law, since Paul Penzone’s resignation went into effect Jan. 12.

RELATED STORIES

Penzone stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

What are the requirements for interim Maricopa County sheriff?

Candidates for the interim position are required to live in the county and be from the same party as Penzone, a Democrat, per state law.

Skinner and two other applicants changed their party registrations from Republican to Democrat in the time since Penzone announced his intention to step down in October 2023, according to an Arizona Republic report. Kenneth Booker, a former MCSO deputy chief, and Jeffrey Kirkham, who has worked as an Apache Junction police commander and Nogales police chief, are the others who reportedly made the switch.

In addition, Dan Saban, a private security executive and former Buckeye police chief, ran for sheriff unsuccessfully three times — as a Republican in 2004 and 2016 and as a Democrat in 2008.

Who else applied for MCSO vacancy?

None of the other four candidates have upper-level law enforcement experience.

  • Scott Meyer has experience with MCSO as a detention sergeant.
  • Patrick Valenzuela is a lieutenant with the Glendale Police Department.
  • Brandon Otis is an officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
  • Grant Harrison is a project management assistant for the Phoenix Office of Homeless Solution.

Who is running to be metro Phoenix sheriff in November?

As of Monday, none of the applicants for the interim position had filed a statement of interest to run for sheriff in this year’s election.

In fact, no Democrats have officially entered the race.

Three Republicans have filed statements of interest, including 2020 nominee Jerry Sheridan. Mike Crawford and Joel Paul Franklin Ellis also submitted their paperwork.

Arizona News

Junior Reyes, 30, was killed during a shootout with police in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2024. (Phoenix Pol...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police release video of suspect shooting, injuring officer during fatal arrest attempt

The Phoenix Police Department released video Friday from an incident where a suspect shot and injured an officer before ultimately being killed by gunfire.

2 hours ago

Side by side of Avril Lavigne....

KTAR.com

Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne to perform in Phoenix this spring

Canadian pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne is bringing music and nostalgia to the Valley during her upcoming tour this spring.

4 hours ago

Man holding umbrella in rainy weather at night...

Kevin Stone

Forecast calls for significant rainfall as another system heads into metro Phoenix

Sunday’s round of showers was just an opening act for a main rain event expected to hit metro Phoenix on Monday night.

6 hours ago

Suspect and his vehicle....

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested for allegedly striking elderly woman with hammer, stealing truck

An Arizona man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly struck an elderly woman with a hammer and then stole a truck.

7 hours ago

A Narcan vending machine was opened in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...

Colton Krolak

Free Narcan vending machine unveiled at Phoenix clinic

Valle del Sol unveiled a Narcan vending machine stocked full of opioid reversal medication at its Phoenix clinic on Friday.

10 hours ago

Injured coyotes rescued by the conservation center....

KTAR.com

Local wildlife center urges action against rodenticide threat to Valley coyotes

A wildlife conservation center is urging a reduction of rodenticide use as a concerning trend is on the rise with coyotes in the Valley.

10 hours ago

