Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks

PHOENIX — The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a Chandler man with early signs of age-related memory issues.

Gene White, 79, was last seen around 4 p.m. traveling in a gold 2004 Dodge Ram with a black camper shell attached (license plate No. CHA1295) near Kyrene Road and the Loop 202 going toward a Home Depot located near 54th Street and Chandler Blvd.

Last wearing a red flannel shirt with blue jeans, he has not been seen or heard from since then, and does not have a cell phone or his medication needed for seizures, according to Chandler police.

Due to his health problems, DPS said he may show signs of confusion.

Anyone with helpful information should call (480) 782-4130.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.