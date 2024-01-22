Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks is found safe

Jan 21, 2024, 9:24 PM | Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 5:38 am

Gene White was last seen in Chandler traveling toward a Home Depot. (DPS photo)...

Gene White was last seen in Chandler traveling toward a Home Depot. (DPS photo)

(DPS photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a Chandler man with health risks after he was found safe, authorities said early Monday.

The alert was issued for 79-year-old Gene White around 4 p.m. Sunday and canceled around 3 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

White had last been seen around 4 p.m. traveling in a gold 2004 Dodge Ram with a black camper shell attached  near Kyrene Road and the Loop 202 going toward a Home Depot located near 54th Street and Chandler Blvd.

RELATED STORIES

Due to his health problems, DPS said he may show signs of confusion.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Narcan vending machine was opened in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024. (KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...

Colton Krolak

Free Narcan vending machine unveiled at Phoenix clinic

Valle del Sol unveiled a Narcan vending machine stocked full of opioid reversal medication at its Phoenix clinic on Friday.

1 hour ago

Injured coyotes rescued by the conservation center....

KTAR.com

Local wildlife center urges action against rodenticide threat to Valley coyotes

A wildlife conservation center is urging a reduction of rodenticide use as a concerning trend is on the rise with coyotes in the Valley.

1 hour ago

(Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Valley fever endemic among respiratory illnesses plaguing Arizona

Coming into the back half of flu season, respiratory illnesses such as Valley fever, Covid-19 and influenza are as prevalent as ever.

1 hour ago

The Tempe Vale office campus, located at Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive, is now being marketed...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Carvana won’t take occupancy of new Tempe office campus under construction

Two new office buildings under construction in Tempe, one planned for Carvana Co., will not be occupied by the used car retailer after all.

2 hours ago

(KTAR collage)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 19-21

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend, ranging from real estate to weather.

10 hours ago

(Gilbert Police Department File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday in Gilbert

An officer shot and killed an armed man with a ballistic vest on Sunday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Silver Alert canceled after 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks is found safe