Silver Alert canceled after 79-year-old Chandler man with health risks is found safe
Jan 21, 2024, 9:24 PM | Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 5:38 am
(DPS photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a Chandler man with health risks after he was found safe, authorities said early Monday.
The alert was issued for 79-year-old Gene White around 4 p.m. Sunday and canceled around 3 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
White had last been seen around 4 p.m. traveling in a gold 2004 Dodge Ram with a black camper shell attached near Kyrene Road and the Loop 202 going toward a Home Depot located near 54th Street and Chandler Blvd.
Due to his health problems, DPS said he may show signs of confusion.
