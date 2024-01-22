PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled for a Chandler man with health risks after he was found safe, authorities said early Monday.

The alert was issued for 79-year-old Gene White around 4 p.m. Sunday and canceled around 3 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

White had last been seen around 4 p.m. traveling in a gold 2004 Dodge Ram with a black camper shell attached near Kyrene Road and the Loop 202 going toward a Home Depot located near 54th Street and Chandler Blvd.

Due to his health problems, DPS said he may show signs of confusion.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.