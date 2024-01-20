Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Bicyclist collides with pickup truck at Phoenix intersection

Jan 20, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

caution tape is used at an intersection during a police investigation...

(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A female bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after she collided with a pickup truck near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Friday night.

Police responded to a call about a collision around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the injured bicyclist, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

RELATED STORIES

The driver of the pickup truck, who stayed at the scene, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

According to police, the pickup truck was traveling east on Indian School Road and attempted to make a left turn onto 51st Avenue.

It was then that it collided with the bicyclist, who was going east on Indian School Road in the crosswalk.

No additional details were immediately released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser ....

KTAR.com

2 women, 1 man in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Two women and one man were hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix.

38 minutes ago

Beverly Rooker....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old woman with medical condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Saturday morning for a missing Phoenix woman with a medical condition.

5 hours ago

Yellow crime scene tape in front of blue and red lights...

KTAR.com

Man seriously injured in shooting near Phoenix mall

Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Christown Spectrum mall in Phoenix on Friday night that has left a man hospitalized with serious injuries. 

5 hours ago

Steve Aoki will perform at DraftKings Sportsbook during hte week of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. (Phot...

Arin Ducharme

DraftKings reveals list of events at sportsbook during week of WM Phoenix Open

Expect an elevated golf experience at the recently opened DraftKings Sportsbook during the week of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

6 hours ago

Water facility pipes....

KTAR.com

Peoria secures $13.5M loan for water facility set to enhance city’s resilience by 2026

A $13.5 million loan was recently approved for a new water facility in Peoria scheduled to be completed in 2026, officials announced.

7 hours ago

This 1.05-acre vacant parcel in Phoenix near Camelback Mountain sold for a record price for that pa...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Sale of 1-acre lot in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood breaks record — again

After paying a record-breaking $4.75 million for a 1.05-acre vacant lot in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix back in 2022, a California investor turned around and sold it for $5.2 million.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Bicyclist collides with pickup truck at Phoenix intersection