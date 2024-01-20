Bicyclist collides with pickup truck at Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — A female bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after she collided with a pickup truck near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Friday night.

Police responded to a call about a collision around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the injured bicyclist, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, who stayed at the scene, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

According to police, the pickup truck was traveling east on Indian School Road and attempted to make a left turn onto 51st Avenue.

It was then that it collided with the bicyclist, who was going east on Indian School Road in the crosswalk.

No additional details were immediately released.

