Charcuterie salmonella cases double, CDC expands warning

Jan 19, 2024, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 5, 2024, shows different views of a Busseto charcuterie sampler with prosciutto, sweet sopressata and dry coppa. On Thursday, Jan. 18, federal health officials expanded a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam's Club and Costco stores as several people have been sickened or hospitalized after eating Busseto brand and Fratelli Beretta brand meats (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Federal health officials are expanding a warning about salmonella poisoning tied to charcuterie meat snack trays sold at Sam’s Club and Costco stores.

At least 47 people in 22 states have been sickened and 10 people have been hospitalized after eating Busseto brand and Fratelli Beretta brand meats, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

The CDC had previously warned about one recalled lot of Busseto brand charcuterie sampler trays, but the agency now advises retailers and consumers not to eat, serve or sell any lots of the foods. They include the Busseto charcuterie sampler sold at Sam’s Club and the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta products sold at Costco.

The meat trays come in twin packs that include prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa or black pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto.

Salmonella poisoning can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, the bacterial infection can be fatal.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

