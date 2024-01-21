WinCo to open new West Valley grocery store

Boise-based WinCo Foods Inc., a 24-hour grocery chain, is expanding in the Valley with a new store in Goodyear.

The popular grocer is planning to build a new 85,675-square-foot store — it’s eighth location in metro Phoenix — at the Pebble Creek Marketplace just north of Interstate 10.

WinCo Foods acquired about 10 acres of land at the Pebble Creek Marketplace, a 50-acre commercial center, in 2014 for $3.1 million from WM Grace Cos., according to real estate database Vizzda.

It’s expected to break ground in the near future and open by late 2024 and will be the first store WinCo has opened in the Valley in almost a decade.

“WinCo Foods is thrilled to finally be breaking ground in Goodyear,” said Greg Goins, WinCo’s vice president of real estate, in a statement. “Soon, the city will have a new WinCo and everything that comes with it — high quality groceries, the absolute lowest possible prices and employee owners from the Goodyear community. ”

