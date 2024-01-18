Phoenix police officer seriously injured during apprehension of robbery suspect
Jan 17, 2024, 10:13 PM | Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 8:15 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after responding to a robbery on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.
Officers arrived at the scene near Dunlap and Central avenues shortly after 7:30 p.m. and approached a male and female suspect, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The man ran away and multiple officers chased him. After a struggle, officers caught and arrested the man before also arresting the woman.
One officer and the man, identified later as 41-year-old Christopher Leos, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to recover.
Leos was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a police officer, after his release from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
