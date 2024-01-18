PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was seriously injured after responding to a robbery on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Officers arrived at the scene near Dunlap and Central avenues shortly after 7:30 p.m. and approached a male and female suspect, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man ran away and multiple officers chased him. After a struggle, officers caught and arrested the man before also arresting the woman.

One officer and the man, identified later as 41-year-old Christopher Leos, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to recover.

Leos was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault on a police officer, after his release from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.