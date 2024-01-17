Close
Southbound Loop 101 reopens in Phoenix following crash

Jan 17, 2024

Loop 101 was closed in Phoenix on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — The southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was temporarily closed in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon because of a crash, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed near Indian School Road at about 3:30 p.m. and reopened around 4 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes weren’t affected by the crash.

There was no other information available.

