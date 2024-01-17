Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Online auto sales company to fill new West Valley industrial development

Jan 17, 2024, 4:15 AM

Rendering of Blue cactus Logistics....

Online auto sales company TriColor Group is set to occupy a sizable industrial facility in Surprise upon its completion in mid-2024. (JLL Rendering)

(JLL Rendering)

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — An online auto sales company is set to occupy a sizable industrial facility in Surprise upon its completion later this year, officials announced Tuesday.

TriColor Auto Group will move into the 258,000-square-foot Blue Cactus Logistics industrial development in mid-2024, according to global real estate services provider JLL.

The development, led by BlueScope Properties Group, will be located at Cactus Road and Summit Way.

The tenant, which buys, inspects, finances, repairs and sells a range of automobiles, is expected to bring up to 500 new jobs to the area.

“Blue Scope originally planned Blue Cactus Logistics as fully speculative, but interest from TriColor quickly shifted the development to a build-to-suit,” John Lydon, executive vice president of JLL, said in a press release.

“The developer’s ability to deliver modern new industrial space, combined with this site’s ability to accommodate heavy auto parking, was the perfect combination, especially considering the high-demand characteristics of the metro Phoenix industrial market.”

What will Blue Cactus Logistics have upon completion?

When the industrial development is complete, it will feature 32-foot clear height, 26 dock doors and two drive-in ramps with an electrical vertical lift.

There will also be a concrete tilt construction, LED lighting and 463 parking spaces.

“When the chance came to engage in this site, we jumped on it, capitalizing on our position as a self-funded company to meet tight due diligence timing and enter the Arizona market,” BlueScope Properties Group President Matthew Roth said in the release.

“We’re thrilled to announce the commitment by TriColor and the hundreds of new jobs they will bring to Surprise.”

