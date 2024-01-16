Close
Teen arrested following discharge of gun that killed teen girl in south Phoenix

Jan 16, 2024, 8:00 AM

A teenager was arrested over the weekend after his alleged mishandling of a firearm resulted in the death of a teen girl in south Phoenix, authorities said Jan. 15, 2023. (AP File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested over the weekend after his alleged mishandling of a firearm resulted in the death of a teen girl in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a home near Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road late Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, 15-year-old Daniella Espinosa was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. Espinosa taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A man was also hit by gunfire. Somebody at the scene took him to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Detectives learned that a teenage boy, who has not been identified, was inside the home with a firearm just before the shooting.

“The suspect was seen manipulating the firearm that resulted in multiple shots being fired that struck the two victims,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

The teen was referred to the Juvenile Court Center for multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

