ARIZONA NEWS

Vandal shattered 30 windows in Scottsdale charter school, police say

Jan 15, 2024, 7:10 PM | Updated: 8:57 pm

The Scottsdale Police Department is currently investigating the vandalism. (Google Maps Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A charter school in Scottsdale was vandalized on Sunday, officials said.

The Scottsdale Police Department said its officers arrived at BASIS Scottsdale, which is near 124th Street and Shea Boulevard, at around 1 p.m. Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Scottsdale PD officers found around 30 shattered windows while investigating criminal damage on the campus, police said.

The damage was done with rocks, a police spokesperson said.

BASIS Scottsdale is a charter school for students from fifth to 12th grade, according to the school’s website.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson with BASIS Scottsdale, Phil Handler, said two vandals are behind the attack, which took place from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Due to the vandalism, tomorrow our high school students (grades 9-12) will be remote, studying from home,” Handler told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Our grades 5-8 students will be in the school building.”

He added that the school hired a cleanup crew to clean up the glass and board up the windows, which will be replaced as soon as possible.

It’s the third time BASIS Scottsdale has been vandalized in the past 13 or 14 months, Handler said.

“We had a smaller vandalism event in December 2022 and another in March 2023. This one, however, inflicted much more damage than either of those two,” Handler said.

