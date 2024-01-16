ASU expands PATHS program for women transitioning out of prison

PHOENIX — The W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University — along with Televerde Foundation — has offered unique opportunities for women transitioning out of prison since 2020, but those programs are set to expand in 2024.

PATHS, which stands for Prepare, Achieve and Transform for Healthy Success, teaches women applicable skills such as workplace readiness, financial literacy, workplace readiness and more.

With this newest expansion, women who finish with at least a C-grade on their PATHS coursework can turn their work into college credit through ASU’s Universal Learner program.

“Our PATHS program goes beyond just providing skills; it’s about transforming lives,” Televerde Foundation Executive Director Michelle Cirocco said in a press release. “This expansion marks a significant step toward reducing recidivism and opening new opportunities for women from all walks of life to rewrite their narratives. It also underscores our belief in education as a crucial driver of personal growth and societal advancement.”

According to the university, 161 students have completed the program since 2020 and none have recidivated. Televerde, which covers costs, added that graduates’ salaries are “61% to 75% higher than their less prepared counterparts.”

“(The program has) given me the ability to fit into a community that once felt so far away,” PATHS graduate Mary Montemorra said. “Remember, being sent to prison means the society you once were part of decided to remove you from its communities physically. PATHS gave that community back to me.”

