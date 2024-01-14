Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria Police seek child missing from group home

Jan 14, 2024, 10:09 AM

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long ...

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long black braids with blue tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy plaid pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack. (Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police in Peoria are searching for a missing teenager.

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a Black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long black braids with blue tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy plaid pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.

Cox was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday leaving her group home without permission on foot near Sonoran Mountain Range Road and W. Ashby Drive. She has a medical condition that requires medication. She did not take her medication with her when she left. She also did not take her cell phone.

She is considered missing/endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa will host the state's only MLK Day parade on Monday. (City of Mesa, Arizona Government/Faceboo...

KTAR.com

Mesa to host Arizona’s only MLK Day Parade on Monday

Mesa will put on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration 2024 Parade and Festival on Monday, touted as the state's only MLK Day parade.

3 hours ago

File - Parts of electric busses are viewed at New Flyer, an electric vehicles manufacturing company...

Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in US declined last month, signaling that price pressures are still easing

Wholesale inflation in the United States fell in December, further evidence that price pressures in the economy are easing.

4 hours ago

A Los Angeles-based electric truck manufacturer has agreed to acquire ElectraMeccanica in an all-st...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Los Angeles-based truck manufacturer to acquire ElectraMeccanica in all-stock deal

A Los Angeles-based electric truck manufacturer has agreed to acquire ElectraMeccanica in an all-stock transaction.

4 hours ago

O.D. Harris...

KTAR.com

Chandler City Council elects new vice mayor

The Chandler City Council voted on Thursday to elect councilmember O.D. Harris as the city’s new Vice Mayor.

16 hours ago

Mesa PD Ken Cost spoke about a recent arrest of a 17-year-old and overall surge in teen violence in...

KTAR.com

Mesa police chief addresses recent surge in teen violence across East Valley

Mesa PD released a video of Chief Ken Cost speaking about the arrest of a 17-year-old and the recent surge of violence involving teenagers.

17 hours ago

Tolleson City Hall...

KTAR.com

City of Tolleson seeks help creating book of memories for old City Hall complex

The City of Tolleson is asking current and former residents to contribute to the creation of a commemorative book of memories for the old City Hall complex, which is slated for demolition.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Peoria Police seek child missing from group home