PHOENIX — Police in Peoria are searching for a missing teenager.

Serena Cox, a 13-year-old girl, who is described as a Black female, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with long black braids with blue tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy plaid pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.

Cox was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday leaving her group home without permission on foot near Sonoran Mountain Range Road and W. Ashby Drive. She has a medical condition that requires medication. She did not take her medication with her when she left. She also did not take her cell phone.

She is considered missing/endangered due to her age.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.

