PHOENIX — The East Valley will become a movie-lover’s paradise when the Chandler International Film Festival returns for a 10-day run starting Friday.

In addition to daily screenings at the LOOK Dine-in Cinema at Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, the annual festival will offer industry workshops, Q&A discussions, nightly after-parties in downtown Chandler and an awards ceremony.

“This year, film buffs and local residents alike can enjoy a diverse lineup of feature films and short films from around the world, learn more about the inner workings of film, network with industry professionals, and rub elbows with cast and crew members,” Mitesh Patel, the festival’s president and director, said in a press release. “We’re proud to present a 10-day event that celebrates film in Arizona for the eighth year.”

The 2024 Chandler International Film Festival, which runs through Jan. 28, will feature more than 125 movies from 35-plus countries.

The festivities will kick off with a Hollywood-style red carpet event at 6 p.m. Friday ahead of a 7:45 showing of “Villans Inc.” Jason Gray and Mallory Everton, who star in the movie, will attend the premiere.

The list of other actors scheduled to make guest appearances during the festival includes Dean Norris, Jacqueline Emerson, Tony Todd, Eric Roberts, Fivel Stewart, Colours Swathi, Damon Whitaker, Sean Dillingham and Bubba Ganter.

Full festival passes, day passes and tickets for individual screenings and workshops and the awards gala are available online, along with schedules and other details.

