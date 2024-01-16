Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Standoff in Peoria ends with arrest of man who allegedly pointed gun at police

Jan 16, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Mugshot of Judd Williams, who was shot by police on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after allegedly pointing...

Judd Williams was shot by police on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after allegedly pointing a gun at officers in Peoria. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo and Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man who allegedly aimed a weapon at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria, authorities said.

The surrounding area was evacuated while the scene in the neighborhood southeast of the Thunderbird Road/75th Avenue intersection was active, the Peoria Police Department said.

At 1:30 p.m., police announced that the suspect was taken into custody and the evacuations were lifted.

Officers responded to the residence for a mental health call around 9 a.m. and encountered a man at the front door who pointed a long gun at them, Peoria Police said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers fired their weapons, and the man, later identified as 43-year-old Judd Williams, went back inside the house.

Williams was taken into custody about two hours later, according to the Glendale Police Department, which took over the investigation.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked into jail on multiple charges including four counts of aggravated assault on police.

No officers were injured.

This is an updated version of a story that was first published on Jan. 12, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Inside a movie theater during the 2019 Chandler International Film Festival...

KTAR.com

Annual Chandler International Film Festival starts 10-day run on Friday

The Chandler International Film Festival returns to the East Valley for a 10-day run featuring over 125 movies starting Friday.

5 minutes ago

A magnifying glass enlarges the word "cancer" on a newspaper...

Kevin Stone

Health experts warn Arizona residents about invisible threat of radon gas

Health experts are warning Arizona residents about the invisible threat of radon gas, a naturally occurring substance known to cause lung cancer.

3 hours ago

A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Jan. 15, 202...

KTAR.com

Man dead, woman injured in shooting near Phoenix freeway

A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near a Phoenix freeway on Monday night, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Split image of the exterior of Crust Simply Italian restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an assor...

Kevin Stone

Crust Restaurant Group to open new Simply Italian in Mesa, add lounge in Scottsdale

The Valley's Crust Restaurant Group is planning to expand this year with new ventures in Mesa and Scottsdale.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Carlos Heard II, who was arrested in connection with a Jan. 13, 2024, shooting outside a...

KTAR.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Mesa

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed outside an East Valley McDonald's over the weekend.

6 hours ago

Caution tape wrapping around pole near crime scene....

KTAR.com

Teen arrested following discharge of gun that killed teen girl in south Phoenix

A teenager was arrested over the weekend after his alleged mishandling of a firearm resulted in the death of a teen girl in south Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Standoff in Peoria ends with arrest of man who allegedly pointed gun at police