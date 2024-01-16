PHOENIX — A man who allegedly aimed a weapon at police, drawing gunfire, was arrested Friday after a barricade situation in Peoria, authorities said.

The surrounding area was evacuated while the scene in the neighborhood southeast of the Thunderbird Road/75th Avenue intersection was active, the Peoria Police Department said.

At 1:30 p.m., police announced that the suspect was taken into custody and the evacuations were lifted.

Officers responded to the residence for a mental health call around 9 a.m. and encountered a man at the front door who pointed a long gun at them, Peoria Police said.

Officers fired their weapons, and the man, later identified as 43-year-old Judd Williams, went back inside the house.

Williams was taken into custody about two hours later, according to the Glendale Police Department, which took over the investigation.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was booked into jail on multiple charges including four counts of aggravated assault on police.

No officers were injured.

This is an updated version of a story that was first published on Jan. 12, 2024.

