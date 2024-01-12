Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park

Jan 12, 2024, 8:30 AM

Google Street View image of palm trees at Highline Park in Phoenix, Arizona....

A man was killed Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, when a palm tree fell on him at Highline Park in Phoenix. (Google Street View Photo)

(Google Street View Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was killed Thursday when a palm tree fell on him while he was walking at a south Phoenix park, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Highline Park at 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue, south of Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

“Preliminary information suggests the man was walking in the park with another person when the tree fell on top of him. There were no serious injuries to the other individual,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Fire department responders cut the large tree off the man and provided medical aid, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

Highline Park was formerly known as Circle K Park. The name change was approved in March 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa

A teenager was arrested Thursday for an assault on a minor in Mesa last year. It's unclear if the case is connected to the Gilbert Goons.

8 minutes ago

Photo of sun shining over a desert landscape...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area in for warmup after starting year with below-normal temperatures

After enduring a stretch of colder-than-normal weather to start the year, the Valley is in for a warming trend.

40 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: How the economy will impact the 2024 elections

How the economy will impact the 2024 elections. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: https://x.com/KTAR923 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ktarnews Instagram: […]

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Jacob Lozano, a Florida man is accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale ove...

Serena O'Sullivan

Florida man accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale

A Florida man is in custody for allegedly sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale over social media and gaming platforms.

3 hours ago

Lights on a patrol car....

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale were closed Friday morning after a crash involving a serious injury, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park