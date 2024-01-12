Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park

PHOENIX — A man was killed Thursday when a palm tree fell on him while he was walking at a south Phoenix park, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Highline Park at 12th Street and South Mountain Avenue, south of Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“Preliminary information suggests the man was walking in the park with another person when the tree fell on top of him. There were no serious injuries to the other individual,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a press release.

Fire department responders cut the large tree off the man and provided medical aid, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s name was not released.

Highline Park was formerly known as Circle K Park. The name change was approved in March 2023.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.