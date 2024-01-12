Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s upcoming border plan has 2 key goals

Jan 12, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she’s putting together a two-pronged plan to fix Arizona’s border crisis during a Thursday interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show.

“We all know that the status quo is not sustainable. It is a crisis at any way you look at it,” Sinema said. “What we’re doing, in our legislation, is really just stressing two key issues.”

Because border issues are so complex and technical, it’s taken a while to get to this point, she added. However, Sinema said she is close to presenting a final framework to her colleagues.

What is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s border plan?

Part one of the plan is to stop cartels from disguising economic migrants as asylum seekers fleeing persecution in their home countries, she said.

Sinema said she wants to reduce the backlog of asylum claimants by clearing out false claimants and prioritizing people who are actually fleeing to the U.S. for their own safety.

“Part two is to actually gain operational control of the border,” Sinema said. She added that thousands of people enter the U.S. through holes in the border wall and wait to interact with border patrol officers.

Her plan won’t be as simple as shoving people over the border, she clarified. It comes down to giving border patrol officers a similar level of authority to what they had under Title 42 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to reestablish a system that allows us to return people to their home countries when they don’t have a legal authorization to be in the country,” Sinema said.

How the Kyrsten Sinema border plan will benefit Arizona

Her plan will institute a new system that allows the Department of Homeland Security and border patrol agents to provide “real security” at the border.

Under her plan, officials will be able to stop people trying to unlawfully enter the country from proceeding, she added.

“That’ll be a huge relief to the communities like Yuma and Lukeville, Nogales, Bisbee, all of our communities in southern Arizona that have just seen this huge influx of migrants,” Sinema said. “That will be a massive change for them and allow us to have order and safety and security at the border.”

RELATED STORIES

Unique challenges for negotiators

Sinema said she’s working with Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, and James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma.

Their bipartisan partnership comes with a few hurdles, as different parties have said they have different specific goals. One Republican call for action is to boost salaries for border agents, for instance.

However, the negotiators are all on the same page when it comes to closing the asylum loophole, Sinema said.

They want to establish an orderly process so leaders know who is coming into the country, she added.

This way, hopeful migrants wouldn’t have to swelter in the Arizona desert day after day.

“It’s no surprise that Democrats and Republicans have different ideas of how to reach that goal,” Sinema said. “My job, as I see it, is to help bring those two parties together.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Jacob Lozano, a Florida man is accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale ove...

Serena O'Sullivan

Florida man accused of sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale

A Florida man is in custody for allegedly sexually exploiting children in Scottsdale over social media and gaming platforms.

4 minutes ago

Lights on a patrol car....

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale closed, driver apprehended after serious crash

The westbound lanes of US 60/Grand Avenue in Glendale were closed Friday morning after a crash involving a serious injury, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

3 hours ago

Two metro Phoenix freeways will have closures this weekend. (ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Loop 101, US 60 closed in metro Phoenix over weekend for projects

Portions of the Loop 101 and U.S. 60 will be closed in metro Phoenix this weekend for improvement projects, according to state transportation officials.

3 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

About $89M going to affordable housing projects in Arizona and to combat homelessness

Nearly $90 million in funding was awarded to affordable housing projects across the state and to combat homelessness.

3 hours ago

Aerial view of WM Phoenix Open, otherwise known as "The People's Open."...

KTAR.com

WM Phoenix Open continues to give back to charities every year

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and everything its done for Arizona charities.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s upcoming border plan has 2 key goals