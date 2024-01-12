Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after fatal collision in west Phoenix

Jan 11, 2024, 5:00 PM

fatal collision in west Phoenix...

The crash occurred when a car struck a truck that was trying to make a left turn, police said. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three more were injured after a car crash on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash occurred in the area of Thomas Road and 63rd Avenue around 10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers who arrived to the scene found 38-year-old Ozzy Pens suffering from critical injuries. Pena later died from his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Pena hadn’t been driving either of the vehicles involved in the crash, police said. Instead, he was a passenger in a car that was driving west on Thomas Road before the crash.

The car Pena was driving in struck a truck that was trying to make a left turn, police said.

Phoenix PD said the driver of the car Pena was riding in didn’t show signs of intoxication. Officials brought the driver to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials brought two other people to the hospital: the driver of the truck that was hit and a female passenger who was riding in the truck.

Both of the truck’s occupants had non-life threatening injuries, Phoenix PD said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

