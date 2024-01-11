Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop set to open atop new Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix

Jan 11, 2024, 8:36 AM

BY KEVIN STONE


Exterior of The Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix, Arizona Rendering of a patio at Théa Mediterranean Rooftop Rendering shows a view of Camelback Mountain from Théa Mediterranean Rooftop in Phoenix Rendering shows a view of Camelback Mountain from Théa Mediterranean Rooftop in Phoenix

PHOENIX – The Global Ambassador’s crowning dining experience will make its debut six weeks after the rest of Sam Fox’s first hotel project opened in Phoenix.

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, an 18,000-square-foot restaurant overlooking Camelback Mountain from 44th Street and Camelback Road, will start serving meals with a view on Wednesday. The venue is now taking reservations.

Named for the Greek goddess of light, Théa will be open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. The restaurant’s bar will keep pouring until 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Saturday.

Théa’s Mediterranean-style small-plate menu of pasta dishes, coastal seafood, flatbreads, vegetables and protein skewers is designed to be shared.

What are The Global Ambassador’s other restaurants?

The internationally inspired Global Ambassador’s four other restaurants have been operating since Fox opened the hotel Dec. 6 after about a decade of planning more than two years of construction at The Grove mixed-use development.

Le Âme is a Parisian steakhouse serving traditional French fare for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Le Market, a Paris-style patisserie, offers items such as pastries and espresso in the morning and curated cheese presentations paired with wines in the evening.

The Pink Dolphin is a poolside venue with indoor and outdoor seating that serves Mexican- and Peruvian-inspired food and beverages.

The Lobby Bar mixes up classic and craft cocktails with a European flair and features live jazz and other music to match the environment.

The restaurants and bars are open to both hotel guests and locals.

What else is Valley restaurateur Sam Fox known for?

Before developing The Global Ambassador, Fox earned a reputation as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the Valley’s hospitality industry. He is a 10-time semifinalist for James Beard Award restaurateur of the year honors.

Fox is the mastermind behind Fox Restaurant Concepts, which operates multiple thriving Valley dining concepts, including Culinary Dropout, Doughbird, Flower Child, Olive & Ivy, The Henry and Zinburger.

He sold control of his empire to The Cheesecake Factory in 2019 for $308 million in cash at closing and another $45 million due over the following four years. Fox continued to lead the company from its Phoenix headquarter after the sale.

