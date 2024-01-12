Close
ARIZONA NEWS

About $89M going to affordable housing projects in Arizona and to combat homelessness

Jan 12, 2024, 4:05 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


List of projects to build affordable homes. Arizona grants over a dozen funding to combat homelessness.

PHOENIX — Nearly $90 million in funding was awarded to affordable housing projects across the state and to combat homelessness, officials announced Wednesday.

“I am committed to making Arizona a place where temporary setbacks don’t prevent a person from reaching their full potential, where people aren’t turned away when they need help, and where our families can rest easy knowing there is a roof over their children’s heads,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release.

What affordable housing projects can Arizonans expect to see?

Approximately $49 million – granted by the State Housing Trust Fund and federal funding – will go toward 19 affordable housing developers to build more cost-effective housing across Arizona.

With the funding, some projects will add several hundred apartments, include units dedicated for seniors and be established in rural areas.

Those projects will take place in Miami, Sierra Vista, Camp Verde, Sedona, Flagstaff, Tucson, Phoenix and more.

“The Arizona Department of Housing conduced in-depth and lengthy stakeholder outreach with regards to State Housing Trust Fund dollars and the overwhelming feedback was to program them toward affordable housing development,” ADOH CEO Joan Serviss said.

“With this first allocation, we are pleased to respond with awards that will create more housing across the state that Arizonans can afford.”

Where is funding going to combat homelessness?

Then, about $40 million in grants provided by the Homeless Shelter and Services (HSS) Fund will go to various awardees to increase shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness in the state.

Fifteen grants were awarded to the cities of Phoenix, Tucson and Sedona, as well as the Human Services Campus in Phoenix, Native American Connections, Maggie’s Place, the Phoenix Dream Center and others.

“The HSS Fund was oversubscribed with applications demonstrating the great need to provide more shelter and supportive services for Arizonans in need,” Serviss said.

“The providers we’ve funded now have significantly more resources to meet that need.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

