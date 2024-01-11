Close
Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding

Jan 11, 2024

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an agreement that allocates $2 million for a new affordable housing development for Goodyear seniors.

The Suncrest Vista community will be near the southeast corner of Loop 303 and Van Buren Street.

The community will provide 261 affordable rental apartment homes for seniors. It will include:

– 76 one-bedroom apartments
– 153 two-bedroom apartments
– 32 three-bedroom apartments

These apartments will feature various amenities. Seniors who live in the community will also have easy access to retail stores, grocery stores and other essential services.

Funding for construction comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, according to Maricopa County’s Wednesday announcement.

The announcement also mentioned 10 housing units that will be reserved for low-income households. To apply for these units, residents have to earn 50% of the area’s median income — or less than that amount. A household of two seniors will have an income cap of $37,400.

How Goodyear seniors can benefit from the Suncrest Vista community

The board’s newly appointed chairman, Jack Sellers, said the decision to put aside $2 million for the community is a good idea because it can provide stability for older residents.

“Rising housing costs have disproportionately impacted seniors living in Maricopa County, the fastest-growing segment of our population slipping into homelessness,” Sellers said in a statement.

“We are proud to work with the city of Goodyear to offer more stability and safety to those being hit the hardest by the housing crisis,” he added.

Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo also said this project is a cause for celebration.

“We are grateful for this partnership with Maricopa County to help ensure Goodyear has an array of housing options to address all of our residents’ needs,” Pizzillo said in a statement.

“We are stronger as a region and as a state when we find creative ways to work together for the betterment of our community,” he said.

Those interested in seeing Maricopa County’s investments in affordable housing and homelessness solutions can check out Maricopa.gov/Housing.

