Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

White Castle to open its first West Valley hamburger restaurant

Jan 10, 2024, 10:00 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

A message on the wall of the White Castle in Goodyear, Arizona, declares the chain as "Home of the Original Slider." The counter and menu boards at a White Castle Exterior of a White Castle restaurant A hamburger-headed mascot greets guests in a White Castle drive-thru line Fans of White Castle line up outside a Scottsdale Restaurant Empty drive-thru at Scottsdale White Castle

PHOENIX – Five years after White Castle entered the Arizona market, the beloved hamburger shop is planning to open its first West Valley location.

The “Home of the Original Slider” announced Wednesday that its third Arizona restaurant will be built this year on Bullard Avenue between Interstate 10 and McDowell Road in Goodyear.

The state’s first White Castle debuted near the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Via de Ventura in Scottsdale in October 2019. A Tempe location followed in November 2023.

The opening date for the 3,220-square-foot Goodyear restaurant, which will create about 50 jobs, hasn’t been set. Construction is expected to start in the coming months.

RELATED STORIES

What can White Castle fans expect at Goodyear restaurant?

The plans call for 52 dining room seats, a covered patio with 14 outdoor seats and a double drive-thru with an AI-assisted menu board. The AI technology is named “Julia” in honor of Julia Joyce, a beloved White Castle host in the 1930s.

“The response of Cravers everywhere in the Valley of the Sun has been amazing through our first two openings in Arizona,” Jamie Richardson, a company executive, said in a press release. “White Castle has always prioritized hot and tasty affordable food, and we can’t wait to create more memories with this Castle in Goodyear.”

How has White Castle grown over the years?

White Castle, which started in 1921, is recognized as the nation’s first fast-food hamburger chain. It has developed a cult-like following of fans known as Cravers, who can’t get enough of the restaurant’s small square hamburgers.

New openings are known to draw swarms of customers willing to wait in long lines for drive-thru or walk-up service.

The Ohio-based chain was mostly a Midwest and New York phenomena for years, but its reputation grew well beyond its footprint. The family-owned business now operates more than 350 locations. In addition, frozen versions of White Castle’s famous sliders are sold at grocery stores nationwide.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A person wearing a hat, gloves and heavy coat pulls up a hood...

Kevin Stone

Another blast of cold air to hit metro Phoenix this week, but relief is in sight

Valley residents should brace for another blast of chilly air this week before temperatures return to normal for this time of year.

46 minutes ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

ZooLights in Phoenix wrapping up holiday season this week

Haven't had the chance to see the Phoenix Zoo Lights this holiday season? The last days to see the it are taking place this week.

2 hours ago

A memorial for University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner is seen outside the school's Departme...

Associated Press

Family of slain University of Arizona professor reaches multimillion-dollar agreement with school

The family of a University of Arizona professor who was fatally shot on campus in the fall of 2022 has reached a multimillion-dollar agreement with the school.

4 hours ago

Photo of the Yucca Tap Room and neighboring businesses in Danelle Plaza on Southern Avenue in Tempe...

Kevin Stone

Tempe working with developers to revitalize historic Danelle Plaza shopping center

Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize the historic Danelle Plaza shopping center, home of the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

5 hours ago

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Town Council approves teen violence subcommittee after heated debate

The Gilbert Town Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to create a new subcommittee to deal with the recent spike in teen violence in the East Valley.

6 hours ago

Police are investigating nine active cases of teen violence, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD investigating 9 cases of teen violence, police chief tells town council

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said there are officially nine active teen violence cases. He also mentioned the "Gilbert Goons."

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

White Castle to open its first West Valley hamburger restaurant