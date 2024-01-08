Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA IMMIGRATION NEWS

US sees drop in illegal border crossings after Mexico increases enforcement

Jan 8, 2024, 8:39 AM

Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico behind Concertina wire and a sign warning t...

Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico behind Concertina wire and a sign warning that it's dangerous and illegal to cross, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. According to U.S. officials, a Mexican enforcement surge has contributed to a sharp drop in illegal entries to the U.S. in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Daniel Bermudez’s family had fled Venezuela and was headed to the U.S. to seek asylum when the freight train they were riding through Mexico was stopped by immigration officials.

His wife tried to explain that her family had permission to go to the U.S. Instead, they flew her to Mexico’s southern border as part of a surge of enforcement actions that U.S. officials say have contributed to a sharp drop in illegal border crossings.

In addition to forcing migrants from trains, Mexico also resumed flying and busing them to the southern part of the country and started flying some home to Venezuela.

Even if temporary, the decrease in illegal crossings is welcome news for the White House. President Joe Biden’s administration is locked in talks with Senate negotiators over restricting asylum and $110 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel hangs in the balance.

RELATED STORIES

Bermudez said his wife became separated from her family when she talked to authorities as he gathered his stepchild and their belongings. He wanted to run, but his wife said they shouldn’t because they had followed procedure by making an appointment with U.S. immigration authorities.

“I told her, `Don’t trust them. Let’s go into the brush,’” Bermudez said, adding that other migrants had fled. He recalled her telling him, “Why are they sending us back if we have an appointment?”

Last week, Bermudez, his stepchild and two other relatives were waiting for her at a shelter in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras as she took a bus back in hopes of still making the date.

Mexico’s immigration agency sent at least 22 flights from its border region with the U.S. to southern cities during the last 10 days of December, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks flight data. Most were from Piedras Negras, which is across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Mexico also ran two removal flights to Venezuela with 329 migrants. The stretch was punctuated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico City on Dec. 28 to confront unprecedented crossings to the United States.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a financial shortfall that had led the immigration agency to suspend deportations and other operations was resolved. He did not offer details.

Arrests for illegal crossings into the U.S. from Mexico fell to about 2,500 on Monday, down from more than 10,000 on several days in December, according to U.S. authorities. In the Border Patrol’s busiest area, arrests totaled 13,800 during the seven-day period ending Friday, down 29% from 19,400 two weeks earlier, according to Tucson, Arizona, sector chief John Modlin.

The drop led U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reopen the port of entry in Lukeville, Arizona, on Thursday after a monthlong closure on the most direct route from Phoenix to its nearest beaches. The U.S. also restored operations at Eagle Pass and three other locations.

Merchants in Eagle Pass, a city of about 30,000 people, saw sales take “a major hit” while a bridge was closed to vehicle traffic so border agents could be reassigned to help process migrants, Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantu said.

“We survive pretty much from everything that comes from the Mexican side,” he said.

Last month, CBP resumed freight crossings in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, after a five-day shutdown that U.S. officials said was a response to as many as 1,000 migrants riding atop a single train through Mexico before trying to walk across the border.

In Piedras Negras on Thursday, Casa del Migrante housed about 200 migrants, down from as high as 1,500 recently.

Among them was Manuel Rodriguez, 40, who said his family will miss their appointment to seek asylum that was made through the U.S. government’s CBP One app. He said the appointment was registered with his in-laws, who were deported to Venezuela after authorities boarded the bus they were riding.

“It was all under her name and she lost everything,” Rodriguez said.

Proposals being discussed by the White House and Senate negotiators include a new expulsion authority that would deny rights to seek asylum if illegal border crossings reach a certain threshold. Any such authority would almost certainly depend on Mexico’s willingness to take back non-Mexicans who enter the U.S illegally, something it does now on a limited scale.

Mexico’s support was critical to defunct Trump-era policies that forced 70,000 asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court and to deny rights to seek asylum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., cautioned against overstating Mexico’s role in the recent drop in traffic. Panama reported that less than 25,000 migrants walked through the Darién jungle in December, about half of October’s level and a sign that fewer people are leaving South America for the U.S. Migration usually drops in December amid holidays and cold weather.

“The U.S. is able to lean on Mexico for a short-term enforcement effect on migration at the border, but the long-term effects are not always clear,” Selee said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Immigration News

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

Jim Sharpe

Trying to keep ‘Arizona’s Beach’ from becoming ‘Muerta Playa’

Now that it has been reopened, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe wonders what was the purpose of closing the Lukeville Port of Entry.

4 days ago

The international port of entry between the United States and Mexico in Lukeville, Arizona, is seen...

Kevin Stone

Lukeville Port of Entry on Arizona-Mexico border reopens after monthlong closure

After a controversial closure and heavy pushback from Arizona officials, the Lukeville Port of Entry reopened Thursday.

4 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Speaker of the House talks Lukeville Port re-opening, Gov. Hobbs’ ESA accountability plan

Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma joined KTAR News guest host Barry Markson to discuss running for office, Lukeville Port of Entry re-opening and Governor Katie Hobb’s’ ESA accountability plan. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

5 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Will the new year bring a new border policy as Lukeville Port prepares to re-open?

The Lukeville port of entry will reopen this week, according to a Tuesday statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. After nearly a month, officials said the port will resume operations at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what the re-opening of the port of entry means in Wednesday’s Sharper […]

5 days ago

Lukeville reopening...

Serena O'Sullivan

Lukeville port of entry is set to reopen this week, CBP says

A popular border crossing in Arizona will reopen after the Biden administration shut it down on Dec. 4. Here's when Lukeville is reopening.

6 days ago

Assaulting Border Patrol officers earns man 90 months in prison...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man sentenced to 90 months in prison for assaulting Border Patrol officers in Arizona

A judge sentenced a man from Mexico to 90 months in prison for assaulting Border Patrol officers during a 2020 incident in southern Arizona.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

US sees drop in illegal border crossings after Mexico increases enforcement