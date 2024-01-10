Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3rd annual Copper State Beer Festival returning to Mesa this weekend

Jan 10, 2024, 4:05 AM

People holding various beers at a festival....

The third annual Copper State Beer Festival is returning to Mesa's Riverview Park on Jan. 13, 2024. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Beer lovers rejoice! The third annual Copper State Beer Festival is returning to Mesa this Saturday for a day of taste-testing fun.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with earlier admission available for higher admission tiers, at Riverview Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.

The fest will feature over 100 premium craft beer vendors, local food trucks, music and activities.

The list of participating breweries includes Four Peaks, Maui Brewing, Mother Road Brewing and Pedal House BreweryDough Riders, Phx Dough Box and The Sassy Fig are among the food vendors.

There will also be a marketplace, where over 25 vendors will showcase jewelry, art, packaged foods and more.

Here’s how tickets will vary at the Copper State Beer Festival

Four different tickets are being sold for the event, each of which will offer a different experience for festival attendees.

Guests with a VIP ticket ($70 in advance) get access into the festival at noon, 45 samples, free VIP parking, a souvenir sample glass and a commemorative pint glass.

RELATED STORIES

A general admission plus ticket ($60) allows access into the festival at 1 p.m., and provides 30 samples, a souvenir sample glass and free parking.

Guests with a general admission ticket ($55) will be allowed into the festival at 2 p.m. and will get 20 samples, a souvenir sample glass and free parking.

Those who purchase a designated driver ticket ($20) will be allowed into the festival with the person they are accompanying. They will also get access to live entertainment, food trucks and free parking.

Ticket prices will increase the day of the event by $5.

Here’s what else Copper State Beer Fest guests should know

Guests under 21 will not be allowed into the festival.

Attendants are encouraged to bring a blanket, foldable chair and comfortable shoes.

Weapons, smoking, and outside food and beverage are prohibited from the festival.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Image showing multiple city figures breaking ground on dig site in Buckeye for new 911 center....

KTAR.com

Buckeye breaks ground on new $16M 911 communications center

The City of Buckeye broke ground last week on a new $16 million 911 communications center with expected completion by 2025.

8 hours ago

FILE - A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along t...

Associated Press

Family of British tourist killed in 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash wins $100M settlement

A Nevada judge has approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife — when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018.

10 hours ago

Ray Epps Ray Epps, an Arizona man who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, ...

Associated Press

Former Arizona man gets year of probation for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Arizona man targeted by right-wing conspiracy theories about the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Tuesday to a year of probation.

11 hours ago

Tom Horne Arizona Holocaust education 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tom Horne wants Arizona schools to prove they teach students about Holocaust, sets deadline

Arizona Holocaust education is being put to the test as schools have until Jan. 24 to prove they're teaching students about genocides.

12 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: The latest update on the ‘Gilbert Goons’ and how they affected a sporting event

The latest update on the ‘Gilbert Goons’ and how they affected a sporting event. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Gilbert Police Department Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ […]

13 hours ago

Image of SR88 eroded trail that is part of ADOT's planned $4m restoration project....

KTAR.com

ADOT proposes $4M plan to restore limited access to 5 miles of SR 88

ADOT's $4 million interim proposal would restore limited access to five miles of SR 88 that are closed due to flood damage from 2019.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

3rd annual Copper State Beer Festival returning to Mesa this weekend