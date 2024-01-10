PHOENIX — Beer lovers rejoice! The third annual Copper State Beer Festival is returning to Mesa this Saturday for a day of taste-testing fun.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with earlier admission available for higher admission tiers, at Riverview Park at Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.

The fest will feature over 100 premium craft beer vendors, local food trucks, music and activities.

The list of participating breweries includes Four Peaks, Maui Brewing, Mother Road Brewing and Pedal House Brewery, Dough Riders, Phx Dough Box and The Sassy Fig are among the food vendors.

There will also be a marketplace, where over 25 vendors will showcase jewelry, art, packaged foods and more.

Here’s how tickets will vary at the Copper State Beer Festival

Four different tickets are being sold for the event, each of which will offer a different experience for festival attendees.

Guests with a VIP ticket ($70 in advance) get access into the festival at noon, 45 samples, free VIP parking, a souvenir sample glass and a commemorative pint glass.

A general admission plus ticket ($60) allows access into the festival at 1 p.m., and provides 30 samples, a souvenir sample glass and free parking.

Guests with a general admission ticket ($55) will be allowed into the festival at 2 p.m. and will get 20 samples, a souvenir sample glass and free parking.

Those who purchase a designated driver ticket ($20) will be allowed into the festival with the person they are accompanying. They will also get access to live entertainment, food trucks and free parking.

Ticket prices will increase the day of the event by $5.

Here’s what else Copper State Beer Fest guests should know

Guests under 21 will not be allowed into the festival.

Attendants are encouraged to bring a blanket, foldable chair and comfortable shoes.

Weapons, smoking, and outside food and beverage are prohibited from the festival.

