Home health care company to pay $10 million in false claims case

Jan 8, 2024, 4:35 AM

Atlantic Home Health Care...

A company that provides at-home healthcare services was accused of billing the EEOIC for in-home nursing services it didn't actually provide. (Kampus Production Photo/via Pexels))

(Kampus Production Photo/via Pexels)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Atlantic Home Health Care will pay nearly $10 million to resolve a lawsuit, officials said.

The national home healthcare company with operations in Arizona will pay $9,990,944, according to a Friday announcement from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The department’s suit claimed AHH submitted false claims to a government program that pays energy workers who were injured by occupational hazards. It also accused AHH of paying kickbacks.

What is Atlantic Home Health Care accused of doing?

The U.S. alleged that:

– AHH false billed the federally-run Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program by charging for in-home nursing and personal care during times when employees weren’t providing services.

– AHH paid kickbacks of up to $5,000 for patient referrals via its “family and friends” program.

Head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division Brian Boynton said the integrity of the EEOIC program needs protection.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that program beneficiaries receive proper care and that taxpayer dollars are protected from waste, fraud and abuse,” Boynton said in a statement.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Gary Restaino agreed.

“Quality care is critical to beneficiaries participating in the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program,” Restaino said in a statement. “The payment of cash kickbacks to induce referrals has no place in our healthcare system. False Claims Act enforcement protects the integrity of federal healthcare programs.”

The DOJ’s announcement said anyone who wants to report potential fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement can call HHS at 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).

