1 dead, 2 injured after house party shooting in southwest Phoenix
Jan 7, 2024, 10:32 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in southwest Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting took place near Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue, police said.
A vehicle drove by a house party at around 2 a.m. and began shooting into a group of people at the front yard of the residence, MCSO said.
One injured adult was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies also found two other adults with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
This is an ongoing investigation.
