PHOENIX — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in southwest Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place near Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue, police said.

A vehicle drove by a house party at around 2 a.m. and began shooting into a group of people at the front yard of the residence, MCSO said.

One injured adult was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies also found two other adults with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.

