Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 2 injured after house party shooting in southwest Phoenix

Jan 7, 2024, 10:32 AM

House party shooting in west Phoenix 1 dead...

One person was killed and two others were injured in a southwest Phoenix shooting on Sunday morning. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in southwest Phoenix, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place near Lower Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue, police said.

RELATED STORIES

A vehicle drove by a house party at around 2 a.m. and began shooting into a group of people at the front yard of the residence, MCSO said.

One injured adult was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies also found two other adults with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Buckeye shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 in critical condition after Buckeye shooting

A man is in critical condition after a Buckeye shooting that took place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

17 minutes ago

State to receive monies to support Arizona school infrastructure...

KTAR.com

Arizona to receive funding to support state’s school infrastructure

Arizona has become one of eight states to receive a Supporting America's School Infrastructure grant of nearly $5 million.

4 hours ago

Exterior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo...

KTAR.com

Combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory set to open at Arizona Mills in Tempe

A combined concept from the owners of Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory is set to open in January at Arizona Mills in Tempe.

6 hours ago

(Arizona State Parks and Trails Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona State Parks to waive entry fees for Martin Luther King Day

All Arizona State Parks will offer free admission to visitor who can show an Arizona state ID on Martin Luther King Day.

7 hours ago

A multi-level racing track will be the featured attraction of the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games o...

Tom Kuebel

Andretti Indoor Karting to hire 300 workers for Chandler go kart track

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is hiring 300 employees for its location in Chandler that opens in the spring and features a multi-level karting track.

7 hours ago

EdgeCore’s initial 180,000-square foot building in Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Center. (Jim P...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Data center developer EdgeCore secures $1.9 billion in financing for massive Mesa campus

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure has completed a debt financing deal that will fund and scale its massive data center campus in Mesa.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

1 dead, 2 injured after house party shooting in southwest Phoenix