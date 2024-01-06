Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Preston Lord’s basketball coach honors his student’s memory

Jan 6, 2024, 7:15 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There’s one thing missing from the conversation around 16-year-old Preston Lord’s death, according to the head basketball coach at the school he went to.

“So much is focused on the assailants, the ones who are responsible,” Hosea Graham, who coaches basketball at Combs High School, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show Friday. “But no one’s really talking about who Preston really was and what we’ve lost. We’ve lost so much.”

RELATED STORIES

Officials said Lord died after being assaulted by a gang of violent teenagers at a Halloween party in October 2023. The assault may be connected to an affluent gang of violent teenagers known as the “Gilbert Goons.” One East Valley mother said these blitz-style attacks have been terrorizing teens and families in the area for over a year.

As police and the public anticipate the next update in the case, Graham wants people to reflect on what a wonderful person Lord was.

Head basketball coach says Preston Lord is loved and missed

“This young man was a 4.0 student. He was loved and his friendship was cherished by not just only the people on my basketball team, but there were friends throughout the school that really struggled with the loss of him from their lives,” Graham said.

He found out about what happened to Lord when a distraught student called him with the news of the assault. Graham was shocked and traveled to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital to pray for his recovery.

Lord was a leader and a positive influence with his whole life ahead of him, Graham said.

“From my perspective, being around him and coaching him, he was one of those kids where you just knew he was going to become some type of valuable leader in the future and have so much to input into the world and we lost that,” Graham said.

The Combs High School basketball team started a tradition to honor Lord, who wore jersey No. 5. Before each game, Lord’s best friend puts a No. 5 jersey on a chair on the side of the basketball court.

“As kids come into the game and come out of the game, everybody pats that chair, everybody pats that number,” Graham said. “It’s a way of them recognizing that Preston is still with them.”

Where is the Preston Lord case now?

After Lord’s death, both the Queen Creek Police Department and the Gilbert Police Department announced they were investigating the murder.

Queen Creek PD identified seven suspects and wants to press charges, but it will have to wait for approval from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to proceed. That may take a while, as Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her office has thousands of files to sift through.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two adults dead early Friday morning. (Facebo...

KTAR.com

2 adults found dead after shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in west Phoenix early on Friday, Phoenix PD said.

43 minutes ago

SUSD School Bus...

Tom Kuebel

Scottsdale ranked best city in the country to find a job, per WalletHub

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked Scottsdale as the best city in the nation for new job seekers and placed three Valley cities in the top 30.

3 hours ago

Chandler-based Microchip Technology landed $162 million in preliminary federal CHIPS Act funding to...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Microchip Technology lands $162 million in CHIPS Act funding for factory expansion

Microchip Technology Inc. has landed $162 million in federal CHIPS Act funding to boost semiconductor production.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape...

KTAR.com

No arrests made after 2 men shot, 1 fatally, at Phoenix park

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Phoenix park Thursday afternoon, according to police.

13 hours ago

National Rifle Association chief says he's resigning...

Associated Press

NRA chief, one of the most powerful figures in US gun policy, says he’s resigning days before trial

The longtime head of the National Rifle Association said Friday he is resigning, just days before the start of a civil trial.

14 hours ago

New immigration policy reduces dangerous journeys...

Associated Press

A new immigration policy that avoids a dangerous journey is working. But border crossings continue

Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats. Now they live in Florida.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Preston Lord’s basketball coach honors his student’s memory