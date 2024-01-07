EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure has completed a debt financing deal that will fund and scale its massive data center campus in Mesa.

The Denver-based data center developer and operator announced Jan. 4 it secured $1.9 billion specifically for the campus. One data hall is operational while another two are under construction. Upon completion, EdgeCore’s campus will span more than 3.1 million square feet with 450 megawatts of capacity near Elliot Road and Everton Terrace in southeast Mesa.

“The development of scalable data center campuses designed to support the density requirements of hyperscalers is EdgeCore’s sole focus, and one that we address with sustainable construction, operations and business practices in mind,” said Julie Brewer, senior vice president of finance for EdgeCore, in a statement. “To this end, our Phoenix data center campus in Mesa, AZ is being developed using debt financing from this Green Loan.”

MUFG Bank served as the administrative agent for the loan, which was led by TD Securities, ING Capital LLC, Scotia Bank, Santander as well as MUFG. The financing provides EdgeCore a template for other plans across its portfolio, according to the announcement.

