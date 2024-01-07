Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Data center developer EdgeCore secures $1.9 billion in financing for massive Mesa campus

Jan 7, 2024, 5:00 AM

EdgeCore’s initial 180,000-square foot building in Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Center. (Jim P...

EdgeCore’s initial 180,000-square foot building in Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Center. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure has completed a debt financing deal that will fund and scale its massive data center campus in Mesa.

The Denver-based data center developer and operator announced Jan. 4 it secured $1.9 billion specifically for the campus. One data hall is operational while another two are under construction. Upon completion, EdgeCore’s campus will span more than 3.1 million square feet with 450 megawatts of capacity near Elliot Road and Everton Terrace in southeast Mesa.

“The development of scalable data center campuses designed to support the density requirements of hyperscalers is EdgeCore’s sole focus, and one that we address with sustainable construction, operations and business practices in mind,” said Julie Brewer, senior vice president of finance for EdgeCore, in a statement. “To this end, our Phoenix data center campus in Mesa, AZ is being developed using debt financing from this Green Loan.”

MUFG Bank served as the administrative agent for the loan, which was led by TD Securities, ING Capital LLC, Scotia Bank, Santander as well as MUFG. The financing provides EdgeCore a template for other plans across its portfolio, according to the announcement.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A multi-level racing track will be the featured attraction of the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games o...

Tom Kuebel

Andretti Indoor Karting to hire 300 workers for Chandler go kart track

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is hiring 300 employees for its location in Chandler that opens in the spring and features a multi-level karting track.

25 minutes ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

One person hospitalized, one arrested on DUI following car crash in south Phoenix

One person is in critical, but stable, condition following an car crash in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

18 hours ago

White Chevy Tahoe suspected of killing pedestrian in August hit-and-run. (Silent Witness photo)...

KTAR.com

Police still searching for hit-and-run suspect responsible for killing pedestrian

Phoenix police are still looking for the driver of a Chevy Tahoe which killed a female pedestrian in August, Phoenix PD said.

20 hours ago

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two adults dead early Friday morning. (Facebo...

KTAR.com

2 adults found dead after shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead in west Phoenix early on Friday, Phoenix PD said.

21 hours ago

Preston Lord, 16, was a 4.0 student and a member of the basketball team, which started a tradition ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Preston Lord’s basketball coach honors his student’s memory

The head basketball coach at Combs High School honors Preston Lord, the 16-year-old who died after a teen gang attack on Oct. 28, 2023.

23 hours ago

SUSD School Bus...

Tom Kuebel

Scottsdale ranked best city in the country to find a job, per WalletHub

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked Scottsdale as the best city in the nation for new job seekers and placed three Valley cities in the top 30.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Data center developer EdgeCore secures $1.9 billion in financing for massive Mesa campus