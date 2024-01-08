Following a series of public meetings, plans for The Central Park in Midtown — a project that has been years in the making — have received approval from Phoenix City Council.

The project, which is proposed by Phoenix-based Pivotal Group Inc., is situated on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road adjacent to Steele Indian School Park. Pivotal Group, led by CEO F. Francis Najafi, will look to develop 1,450 residential units across multiple towers; 78,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including a grocery store, 245,000 square feet of office space and an open space plaza.

Council unanimously voted on Jan. 3 to adopt an ordinance allowing the project to move forward, on an 8-0 vote.

