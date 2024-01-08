Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix City Council OKs plans for The Central Park mixed-use project

Jan 8, 2024, 4:05 AM

As the name suggests, the "nucleus" of The Central Park is an open space plaza that would be the central gathering point throughout the development with turf areas, trees, seating areas and art. (Pivotal Group via Phoenix)

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Following a series of public meetings, plans for The Central Park in Midtown — a project that has been years in the making — have received approval from Phoenix City Council.

The project, which is proposed by Phoenix-based Pivotal Group Inc., is situated on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road adjacent to Steele Indian School Park. Pivotal Group, led by CEO F. Francis Najafi, will look to develop 1,450 residential units across multiple towers; 78,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including a grocery store, 245,000 square feet of office space and an open space plaza.

Council unanimously voted on Jan. 3 to adopt an ordinance allowing the project to move forward, on an 8-0 vote.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

