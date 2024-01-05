PHOENIX — With the holiday construction break over, motorists will have to keep their eyes out for multiple closures across the Valley freeway system this weekend.

In Scottsdale, the northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. In addition to that, northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street will also be closed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises northbound drivers to exit Loop 101 before the closure and use northbound Scottsdale Road to reconnect with the freeway.

🚧 Loop 101 northbound closed between Shea and Princess/Pima.

🚧 SR 143 southbound closed between Loop 202 and I-10.

🚧 US 60 eastbound closed between Loop 202 and Crismon. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/8HovA4QCs4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2024

The restrictions are required as crews get started on the two-year, $180 million Loop 101 Improvement Project.

What are the other Valley freeway closures this weekend?

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 near the Broadway Curve will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday for construction. The westbound I-10 ramp at Baseline Road will also be closed. For a detour, exit westbound I-10 at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 and get to eastbound U.S. 60.

In addition, southbound State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 and the I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Monday for a traffic shift. The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport will also be closed.

Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 will be closed between Broadway Road and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. That also applies to the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143.

Over in Mesa, eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between Loop 202 and Crismon Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work. The same also goes for:

Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60.

Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth roads.

ADOT said drivers who want to avoid the closures should use local routes like Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

