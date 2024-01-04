Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police arrest teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Jan 4, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm

Arizona Conservatory for the Arts teacher accused of sexual crimes...

Phoenix police arrested a Spanish teacher at the Arizona Conservatory for the Arts on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Phoenix teacher has been arrested after accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with his student, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives arrested Ernesto Moncada-Cota, 50, on Tuesday. He was booked into jail on multiple felony charges, including sexual misconduct with a minor, police said.

Moncada-Cota teaches Spanish at the the Arizona Conservatory for the Arts and Academics Secondary school, according to the school’s website. The K-12 public charter school is west of the Interstate 17 near Bell Road.

Administrators learned of the situation on Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said. They alerted police, who handed the case over to detectives.

“The Phoenix Police Department encourages all parents to discuss with their children the nature of what an appropriate and inappropriate relationship with an adult looks like,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a statement.

Moncada-Cota’s bond was set at $100,000.

Phoenix police said they’re still investigating the situation for further details.

“We continue to ask for all students and faculty involved in the educational experience of all children, to say something if something is seen or heard,” Scherer said.

