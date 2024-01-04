Close
Police say DUI suspect ran over man who was sleeping on west Phoenix street

Jan 4, 2024

A man sleeping on a Phoenix street died after getting run over on Wednesday night, Jan. 3, 2024. The driver showed signs of impairment, police said.

PHOENIX — A DUI suspect allegedly ran over and killed a man who was sleeping on a west Phoenix street Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a truck-pedestrian collision on Camelback Road near 51st Avenue around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

The man driving the truck, whose name was not released, remained at the scene. He showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI, police said.

Investigators determined the victim was hit while he slept near a shopping cart on the Camelback south-side access road just west of 51st Avenue.

Unrelated fatal incident occurs 2 miles away in Phoenix

Five hours later, police responded to an unrelated fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision about 2 miles away.

Jose Gomez, 41, was crossing Thomas Road midblock near 55th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Thursday when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle. Gomez died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Both cases remain under investigation.

