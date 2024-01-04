Close
Silver Alert issued after 92-year-old Gilbert man with hearing impairment goes missing

Jan 4, 2024, 9:48 AM

Kennith Cook, a Gilbert man reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, drives a white pickup truck with Arizona license plate CFAOD3A. (Photos via Gilbert Police Department)

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for a missing Gilbert man with a hearing impairment.

Kennith Cook, 92, was last seen leaving his home near Recker Road and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His family reported him missing just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

His bank statement shows recent transactions at three locations: Golden Corral on Cooper Road south of Baseline Road in Gilbert, Denny’s at Warner Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert and a Circle K on U.S. 85 near Interstate 8 in Gila Bend, nearly 80 miles from his residence.

Cook drives a white four-door pickup truck with Arizona license plate CFAOD3A. He was wearing a blue shirt and pants when he went out.

The subject is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with gray-brown hair and brown eyes.

He walks with a shuffle and wears hearing aids but does not have any diagnosed mental disabilities.

Anybody with information about Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

