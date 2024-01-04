Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 92-year-old Gilbert man found

Jan 4, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: 7:19 pm

Split panel image of 92-year-old Kennith Cook, who is the subject of a Silver Alert, and his white ...

Kennith Cook, a Gilbert man reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, drives a white pickup truck with Arizona license plate CFAOD3A. He was located Thursday night. (Photos via Gilbert Police Department)

(Photos via Gilbert Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for a missing Gilbert man with a hearing impairment.

However, shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Gilbert Police Department reported Kenneth Cook, 92, had been located.

Per the prior report, the 92-year-old Cook was last seen leaving his home near Recker Road and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His family reported him missing just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

His bank statement shows recent transactions at three locations: Golden Corral on Cooper Road south of Baseline Road in Gilbert, Denny’s at Warner Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert and a Circle K on U.S. 85 near Interstate 8 in Gila Bend, nearly 80 miles from his residence.

The subject is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with gray-brown hair and brown eyes.

He walks with a shuffle and wears hearing aids but does not have any diagnosed mental disabilities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

