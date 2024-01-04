Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Volunteers needed for annual Valley point-in-time homelessness count

Jan 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

Maricopa County leaders need thousands of volunteers to collect data for its annual homelessness "P...

A volunteer with the Phoenix Rescue Mission speaks with a person experiencing homelessness. (Phoenix Rescue Mission Photo/via Facebook)

(Phoenix Rescue Mission Photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County leaders need volunteers to collect data for its annual homelessness point-in-time count.

Maricopa Association of Government —  or MAG — coordinates the yearly data collection, which is intended to give officials a clear picture of the homelessness crisis in the region.

MAG relies on thousands of volunteers to count the number of people experiencing homelessness in alleys, parks, streets, riverbeds, shelters and other areas.

RELATED STORIES

The organization’s chair, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, said the count is a small snapshot of the homelessness crisis.

“We know that gathering data is an important way to drive progress,” Gallego said in a statement. “As MAG brings together Valley leaders to confront homelessness head-on, monitoring and assessing trends can help us better understand the challenge and ultimately inform our policy decisions.”

Anyone is welcome to take part in the data collection. Volunteers form local governments, nonprofits and faith-based communities will fan out across the Valley in teams. They’re encouraged to briefly survey people to determine the most urgently needed resources.

Why is the point-in-time count important?

Last year’s point-in-time count identified 9,642 people experiencing homelessness in the area. This represented an overall increase of about 7%, officials said. The data reflected a rise in people living in shelters and a decline of those living on the streets.

It’s one of the many data sources MAG uses to fully understand the scope of homelessness, according to Vicki Phillips, the co-chair of the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care.

“Our primary source of homelessness data comes from the Homeless Management Information System, which is gathered daily when someone interacts with the homeless services system,” Phillips said in a statement. “Using this database, we produce a quarterly homelessness trends report that highlights trends in the populations experiencing homelessness as well as system performance measures in Maricopa County. All of these data points help us better understand the greatest needs and best manage limited resources.”

Once the data is collected, the final point-in-time count will be out in April, officials said.

Volunteers can join the point-in-time count by contacting a coordinator in their area.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gilbert chief of police...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert chief of police says violence won’t be tolerated in wake of ‘Gilbert Goons’ attacks

Controversy erupted over the way police departments handled the Preston Lord homicide case. The Gilbert Chief of police spoke up on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

A March 21 trial date was set Dec. 3, 2024, for George Alan Kelly, the Arizona rancher accused of f...

Associated Press

Arizona rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant near border rejects plea deal, to face trial

A March 21 trial date was set Wednesday for an Arizona rancher accused of fatally shooting a migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

2 hours ago

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors...

KTAR.com

Jack Sellers elected as chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for 2nd time

Jack Sellers was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for the second time.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Water Watch: El Niño likely to provide steadiness in Arizona water levels over next year

El Niño likely to provide steadiness in Arizona water levels over next year. KTAR News reporter Colton Krolak previews this week’s Water Watch. Read, watch and listen to more here: https://ktar.com/story/5555754/el-nino-likely-to-provide-steadiness-in-arizona-water-levels-over-next-year/ Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

The Arizona State Capitol was one of several to receive hoax bomb threats on Jan. 3, 2024. (KTAR Ne...

KTAR.com

Arizona among several states where capitols received hoax bomb threats

The Arizona State Capitol was one of several nationally that were targets of hoax bomb threats on Wednesday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at an Arizona grocery store for the drawing on Jan. 2, 2...

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Arizona grocery store

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Fry's Food Store location in Arizona for Tuesday's drawing.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Volunteers needed for annual Valley point-in-time homelessness count