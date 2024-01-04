Close
Train ran red light before collision that disrupted Mesa light rail service, police say

Jan 4, 2024, 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:28 am

A train is seen at the Valley Metro light rail station at Main Street and Country Club Drive in Mes...

A train is seen in a file photo at the Valley Metro light rail station at Main Street and Country Club Drive in Mesa, Arizona. The station was among those knocked out of service after a truck hit a train on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Valley Metro File Photo)

(Valley Metro File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Valley Metro light rail train that derailed after hitting a garbage truck in downtown Mesa on Wednesday morning ran a red light before the collision, authorities said Thursday.

The truck was going north on Robson through a green light at Main Street when it collided with the westbound train, the Mesa Police Department said.

The light rail operator was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures. No information was released about the possibility of charges.

Light rail service was knocked out in central Mesa after the wreck.

A section of Main Street was closed to traffic while the scene was under investigation and for cleanup efforts.

Valley Metro announced the disruption around 9:45 a.m. in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trains were unable to travel between the Alma School Road/Main Street and Mesa Drive/Main Street stations after the crash, Valley Metro said.

Riders were advised to take bus route 40 over that stretch while the light rail was out of service. In addition, shuttle buses 6745 and 6845 were brought in to carry passengers through the area.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Jan. 3, 2023.

