Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New West Valley pickleball venue to celebrate grand opening with charity tournament

Jan 3, 2024, 1:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Interior of the The Pickleball Space in the West Valley Interior of the The Pickleball Space in the West Valley Interior of the The Pickleball Space in the West Valley Interior of the The Pickleball Space in the West Valley

PHOENIX — A new West Valley pickleball venue is hosting a charity tournament later this month as part of its grand opening celebration.

The Pickleball Space is the latest is a boom of new facilities for the fast-growing sport across metro Phoenix.

It opened last month with 10 indoor courts in the Sprouts-anchored shopping center on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 57th Avenue in Glendale.

“We are thrilled to bring the Glendale community a welcoming space for players of all skill levels to experience the game of pickleball,” John Solema, director of development and programs for The Pickleball Space, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Our vision is to deliver a warm and dynamic sense of community at our venue, and to be a space where the game of pickleball can thrive.”

What can players expect at The Pickleball Space in Glendale?

The 30,000 square-foot venue, which shares its walls with the Stratosphere Adventure Park, offers leagues, lessons and tournaments. It also has a cafe that serves local food and coffee and a pro shop that sells and rents pickleball gear.

A grand opening double-elimination tournament is set for Jan. 20-21, with men’s and women’s doubles the first day and mixed doubles the second day.

The entry fee starts at $40 per player, with $10 for additional brackets. Prices will increase Jan. 10, and registration closes Jan. 12.

Half of tournament proceeds will benefit the C4 Foundation, an organization that provides resources and support to active-duty Navy SEALs and their families.

“We invite all to experience The Pickleball Space and its incredible features,” co-founder Kali Broderick said in the release. “This tournament is just the beginning of our efforts to forge connections and community bonds through the love of pickleball.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Water levels for Arizona's reservoirs should remain steady in 2024 with a strong El Niño. (SRP Pho...

KTAR.com

El Niño likely to provide steadiness in Arizona water levels over next year

Heavy precipitation due to El Niño could help maintain Arizona's water levels in 2024, according to a climatologist in the state.

1 hour ago

A train is seen at the Valley Metro light rail station at Main Street and Country Club Drive in Mes...

KTAR.com

Light rail service knocked out in central Mesa after truck-train collision

Valley Metro light rail service was knocked out in central Mesa on Wednesday morning after a truck collided with a train, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A bobcat carries small rodent that appears to be dead in its mouth at night...

Kevin Stone

Grand Canyon National Park officials warn about dangers of rodent poison after bobcat death

Officials are reminding the public that rodent poison is banned at Grand Canyon National Park after a bobcat was found dead in the area.

3 hours ago

Stock photo of a black Dodge Challenger, the type of car involved in a fatal hit and run in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

MCSO seeking Dodge Challenger from fatal New Year’s Even hit-and-run in Phoenix

Authorities are seeking the public's help for information about the car involved in a fatal New Year's Eve hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Shondale Kyles mugshot photo as he wears contacts....

KTAR.com

Driver in custody, passenger dead after crashes involving stolen vehicles in Goodyear

A man was arrested after allegedly crashing two stolen vehicles, resulting in the death of a woman who was riding with him, in Goodyear on Tuesday night.

5 hours ago

Arizona will have several key election dates in 2024. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Here are the key Arizona election dates to know in 2024

With 2024 here, it's officially an election year and Arizona will once again be at the forefront of the political discussion. Here are the important election dates.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

New West Valley pickleball venue to celebrate grand opening with charity tournament