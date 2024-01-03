PHOENIX — A new West Valley pickleball venue is hosting a charity tournament later this month as part of its grand opening celebration.

The Pickleball Space is the latest is a boom of new facilities for the fast-growing sport across metro Phoenix.

It opened last month with 10 indoor courts in the Sprouts-anchored shopping center on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 57th Avenue in Glendale.

“We are thrilled to bring the Glendale community a welcoming space for players of all skill levels to experience the game of pickleball,” John Solema, director of development and programs for The Pickleball Space, said in a press release.

“Our vision is to deliver a warm and dynamic sense of community at our venue, and to be a space where the game of pickleball can thrive.”

What can players expect at The Pickleball Space in Glendale?

The 30,000 square-foot venue, which shares its walls with the Stratosphere Adventure Park, offers leagues, lessons and tournaments. It also has a cafe that serves local food and coffee and a pro shop that sells and rents pickleball gear.

A grand opening double-elimination tournament is set for Jan. 20-21, with men’s and women’s doubles the first day and mixed doubles the second day.

The entry fee starts at $40 per player, with $10 for additional brackets. Prices will increase Jan. 10, and registration closes Jan. 12.

Half of tournament proceeds will benefit the C4 Foundation, an organization that provides resources and support to active-duty Navy SEALs and their families.

“We invite all to experience The Pickleball Space and its incredible features,” co-founder Kali Broderick said in the release. “This tournament is just the beginning of our efforts to forge connections and community bonds through the love of pickleball.”

