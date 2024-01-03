Close
MCSO seeking Dodge Challenger from fatal New Year’s Even hit-and-run in Phoenix

Jan 3, 2024, 8:45 AM

This is a stock image of a Dodge Challenger, the type of car involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Phoenix on Dec. 31, 2023. (Stock Photo via Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking the public’s help for information about the car involved in a fatal New Year’s Eve hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix.

A black 2015-2023 Dodge Challenger heading west on McDowell Road hit a pedestrian between 83rd Avenue and 86th Drive around 11:40 p.m. Sunday and fled the scene, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who was not identified, died after the collision.

Investigators believe the vehicle could have damage — primarily the right side — on the front bumper, grill, undercarriage, hood and windshield.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011 and reference office report IR24-000006.

