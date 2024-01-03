Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver in custody, passenger dead after crashes involving stolen vehicles in Goodyear

Jan 3, 2024, 8:11 AM | Updated: 12:53 pm

Shondale Kyles mugshot photo as he wears contacts....

Shondale Kyles was booked into jail on 16 counts, including charges of manslaughter, vehicle theft and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing two stolen vehicles, resulting in the death of a woman who was riding with him, in Goodyear on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a shoplifting near Pebble Creek Parkway and McDowell Road around 8:50 p.m., the Goodyear Police Department said.

The caller provided a license plate number, which matched a stolen vehicle out of Phoenix, police said.

How was the Goodyear suspect captured?

An officer started following the stolen vehicle after it was spotted heading west on Indian School Road near Dysart Road. The vehicle ran a red light at Litchfield Road, where it crashed into another vehicle before rolling over multiple times, police said.

A passenger, identified as 35-year-old Vanessa Flor-Garcia, in the stolen vehicle was ejected, police said. Flor-Garcia was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Shondale Kyles, then stole another car, but he crashed that one, too.

Kyles was apprehended after the second wreck and taken to a hospital, police said.

He was booked into jail on 16 counts, including charges of manslaughter, vehicle theft and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The intersection of Litchfield and Indian School roads was closed while the scene was under investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

