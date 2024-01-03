PHOENIX — A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash, officials said.

The crash took place on the westbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near 35th Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Sgt. Eric Andrews with the Arizona Department of Public Safety told KTAR News 92.3 FM the other driver involved in the crash wasn’t injured.

How did the crash on the I-10 impact traffic?

The collision blocked multiple lanes and caused a heavy delay near the area. The 35th Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-10 closed at around 6 p.m.

By around 6:30 p.m., the delay stretched back to 16th street.

FYI: The 35th Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-10 is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/9CF8qjT65E — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 3, 2024

ADOT’s latest update said multiple lanes were still closed due to the crash as of 7:13 p.m.

Is the DPS trooper injured by the crash okay?

“Our trooper sustained some really significant injuries,” Andrews said. Officials brought the trooper, who was in critical but stable condition, to Banner University Medical Center.

He didn’t have information around the specific circumstances surrounding the crash. However, he said the trooper was on duty.

All lanes reopened at around 9:20 p.m. ADOT said it may take some times for the roads to fully clear up.

UPDATE: All lanes are open; please allow time for residual delay to clear. pic.twitter.com/wm6D2TmZwC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 3, 2024

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Brandon King contributed to this report.

