PHOENIX — The Lukeville port of entry will reopen this week, according to a Tuesday statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After nearly a month, officials said the Lukeville port of entry will resume operations at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials closed the high-traffic border crossing on Dec. 4 to deal with a surge in illegal border crossings.

Arizona lawmakers protested the initial shutdown, with Gov. Katie Hobbs even sending officers with the National Guard to the border.

In response to the news of Lukeville reopening, Arizona’s Congressional 4 District Representative Greg Stanton issued a statement.

“During one of the busiest months for cross-border commerce and tourism, our understaffed and under-resourced Border Patrol was forced to close a vital port of entry,” Stanton said.

“Border communities can’t keep paying the price for the federal government’s failures. Congress must come together to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure our border,” he added.

District 6 Representative Juan Ciscomani also released a public statement on the reopening.

“The closure of the Lukeville port of entry accomplished nothing to curb the surge of migrants we’re continuing to see,” Ciscomani said. “Instead, it shut down trade, commerce, tourism and travel across the border during one of the busiest times of the year. This action is just another example of how the Biden administration’s misguided policies do nothing to solve the problem but everything to hurt our border communities.”

Another Arizona port of entry will also reopen on Thursday, officials said.

Morley Gate border crossing operations in Nogales will also resume at 10 a.m., CBP said.

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation,” the Tuesday statement said.

“We continue to assess security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes … and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.”

Travelers can check port of entry wait times here.

