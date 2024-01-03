PHOENIX — It’s doubtful many in Phoenix want to relive the heat of last year, but the nonstop scorching weather was the theme for 2023 in Arizona’s capital city.

The National Weather Service’s climate year in review revealed that 2023 was the fourth-hottest year in Phoenix since records began in 1896.

The average high temperature was 77 degrees, up from 76.1 degrees in 2022.

The second half of the year contributed heavily to the increase, starting with the hottest July in Phoenix history.

The average July temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, was 102.7 degrees. Not only was it the hottest July in Phoenix history, but it was the hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.

Phoenix followed that up by having its second-hottest August in history with an average temperature of 98.8 degrees. September was the only month in the back half of the year to not have an average temperature in the top five all-time.

What were other notable 2023 Phoenix heat marks?

In total, there were 19 daily heat records broken in Phoenix in 2023. The previous year saw just three heat records shattered.

Phoenix had 185 days of hitting at least 90 degrees, 133 days of at least 100 degrees and 55 days of at least 110 degrees. All three totals surpassed 30-year averages, with the 110-degree mark being the most in a year in city history.

Finally, Phoenix’s average low temperature of 65.3 degrees was the fourth-highest in history, just shy of the 65.4-degree low average that was set in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

How much did it rain in Phoenix in 2023?

It wasn’t a strong rain year in Phoenix.

The city got just 4.21 inches of rain, making it the 15th-driest year in history. In 2022, Phoenix received 5.78 inches of rain.

Only once was a daily rainfall record beaten — New Year’s Day when .43 inches of rain fell, besting the previous mark of .22 inches set in 1906.

